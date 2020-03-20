Squash selected for 2021 Pan Am Junior Games

Squash is one of 30 sports which have been selected to participate in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games next year in the Colombian city of Cali.

The Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games will take place from 5 – 20 June, with all 41 Panam Sports member nations and more than 4,000 athletes expected to participate.

The full programme will feature 45 disciplines – and all gold medallists in individual sports will automatically qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Additionally, the gold medallists in the majority of the Team Sports will obtain a quota for their respective countries to the Games in Chile.

It was at the Panam Sports Executive Committee meeting in Puerto Rico last week, which was preceded by a meeting of the Sports Development Commission, that the official programme of the Cali Junior Games was defined.

The ages for each specific sport will be determined and announced in the coming weeks, but the ages for all sports will fall below 23-years-old and will vary according to each discipline.

“This will be an important boost to sports development in the region,” said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic. “We want it to be a festival, we want our athletes to advance and stay motivated with these Junior Pan American Games. With this goal, we have determined that the winner of the gold medal of each discipline will automatically qualify to the 2023 Pan American Games.”

Federacion Panamericana de Squash (FPS) President Francisco Paradisi said: “We are most grateful to the Panam Sports Executive Committee for including squash in the 2021 Junior Games – and we will ensure that the squash tournament in Cali will showcase the best juniors of the Americas and contribute to the success of this event.

“Colombia has already established itself as one of the strongest squash nations in the Pan Am region – the country’s women’s team have been medallists in the three recent PanAm Championships, while the men were silver medallists last year and took gold in 2007 – so it is entirely appropriate that the sport should make its Junior Games debut in Cali.”

World Squash Federation President Jacques Fontaine is delighted by the announcement: “This is wonderful news for squash in the PanAm region and globally. Our Federation is committed to support the inclusion of our sport in major multisport events and I’m convinced these Junior Games in Cali will be a spectacular platform to spotlight the amazing athleticism and appeal of our sport.”

Image above shows the famous Cristo Rey statue overlooking the city