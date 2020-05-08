StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.3

#StaySafeWithSquash

With lockdown measures in place across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, most squash players and fans are unable to get their squash fix on the court at the moment – leaving many to experiment and find new ways of playing the game they love.

Introducing episode three of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve made a compilation of all the creative ways that the squash community has ensured that they can still work on their skills at this difficult time as they #StaySafeWithSquash.

Featuring homemade squash courts, matches held in car parks and in the garden, we explore how the spirit of squash is living on despite the pandemic.

This episode features some of the world’s top squash stars as well as fans – if you want to feature alongside your favourite players, then get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

