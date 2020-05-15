Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier League Round One

UNSQUASHABLE and SquashXL have come together to bring you some much needed live squash from New Zealand.

The action will get under way on Friday May 15 until Sunday May 17 and will start at 07:00 (GMT+1) and 18:00 (NZST) on Friday.

This footage is being provided by the team at SquashXL and hosted on the YouTube channel of SQUASHTV, the broadcasting arm of the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The UNSQUASHABLE Premier Squash League will provide leading New Zealand players a chance to get back on court and compete after an extended period of self-isolation and will conform with all New Zealand government health and safety rules, including maximum gathering, spacing, hygiene and tracking.

Round 1:

Joel Arscott v Michael Shelon-Agar

Glenn Templeton v Elijah Thomas

Temwar Chileshe v Leo Fatialofa

Jack Conda v Anthony Lepper

You can watch round one here: