Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier League Semi-Finals

UNSQUASHABLE and SquashXL have come together to bring you some much needed live squash from New Zealand.

The action continues Saturday May 16 until Sunday May 17 for the semi-finals and final, respectively, and will start at 04:00 (GMT+1) and 15:00 (NZST) on Saturday.

This footage is being provided by the team at SquashXL and hosted on the YouTube channel of SQUASHTV, the broadcasting arm of the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The UNSQUASHABLE Premier Squash League will provide leading New Zealand players a chance to get back on court and compete after an extended period of self-isolation and will conform with all New Zealand government health and safety rules, including maximum gathering, spacing, hygiene and tracking.

Semi-Finals

Joel Arscott v Elijah Thomas

Temwar Chileshe v Anthony Lepper

You can watch the action here: