Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier Squash League – Final

UNSQUASHABLE and SquashXL have come together to bring you some much needed live squash from New Zealand.

The final takes place on Sunday May 17 and will start at 04:00 (GMT+1) and 15:00 (NZST).

This footage is being provided by the team at SquashXL and hosted on the YouTube channel of SQUASHTV, the broadcasting arm of the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The UNSQUASHABLE Premier Squash League provides leading New Zealand players a chance to get back on court and compete after an extended period of self-isolation and will conform with all New Zealand government health and safety rules, including maximum gathering, spacing, hygiene and tracking.

You can watch the action here: