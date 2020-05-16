Unsquashable Premier Squash League
Unsquashable Premier Squash League
All NewsNew ZealandRegional NewsRegional NewsWSFWSF News

Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier Squash League – Final

May 16, 2020

UNSQUASHABLE and SquashXL have come together to bring you some much needed live squash from New Zealand.

The final takes place on Sunday May 17 and will start at 04:00 (GMT+1) and 15:00 (NZST).

This footage is being provided by the team at SquashXL and hosted on the YouTube channel of SQUASHTV, the broadcasting arm of the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The UNSQUASHABLE Premier Squash League provides leading New Zealand players a chance to get back on court and compete after an extended period of self-isolation and will conform with all New Zealand government health and safety rules, including maximum gathering, spacing, hygiene and tracking.

You can watch the action here:

Tags

Related Articles

A young child with a squash racket during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.4

May 16, 2020
Unsquashable Premier Squash League

Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier League Semi-Finals

May 15, 2020
Unsquashable Premier Squash league

Live Squash: Unsquashable Premier League Round One

May 15, 2020
WSO Director Roy Gingell

WSO Director Roy Gingell on the New Game-Changing WSO Platform

May 13, 2020
Back to top button
Close