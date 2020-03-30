All NewsWSF News

Monaco to host 2020 WSF AGM

March 30, 2020

The 2020 World Squash Federation Annual General Meeting will be held in Monaco for the first time following a decision made at the recent WSF Board meeting in London.

“I am delighted that the Board selected Monaco’s proposal to host our AGM this year,” said WSF President Jacques Fontaine“Monaco is one of the most historic members of our Federation and I’m confident it will be remarkably organised as Monaco has had a long experience with hosting major corporate events for International Sporting organisations.

“I also would like to thank our two National Federations which submitted a tender and the Board and I look forward to meeting our members in Monaco in December.”

Bruno Fissore, President of the Fédération Monégasque de Squash Rackets, added: “We are thrilled to be invited to host the 2020 WSF AGM. Monte Carlo is an international hub for numerous sporting events and a city world-renowned for hosting major corporate events.

“We will immediately start working on the organisation to ensure a memorable experience to all our colleagues who will attend this AGM.”

Monaco hosts one of the most popular and longest-established events on the women’s PSA Tour. Champions of the Monte Carlo Classic, which recently celebrated its 24th edition, include five former world number ones.

The AGM will take place from 1st to 5th December, further details will be confirmed in due course.

