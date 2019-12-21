Egypt and England win dramatic World Teams semis in Washington

Egypt and England survive thrilling semis to set up fourth final in a row

Two dramatic semi-finals in Washington both went the distance.

First top seeds Egypt recovered from a game down after Wales‘ Joel Makin put in another heroic performance to beat world champion Tarek Momen in five compelling, dramatic games – you simply have to watch the replay!

Egypt recovered as Karim Abdel Gawad and Mohamed Abouelghar both won, although Egyptian nerves were never fully settled, Gawad coming from 3-8 down in the first to eventually win comfortably in three, and Abouelghar needing four games to see off Emyr Evans.

Then it was old rivals England and France. Adrian Waller put England ahead, letting a two game lead slip before beating Greg Marche. Then the returning Gregory Gaultier met familiar foe James Willstrop and triumphed in three games to set up a decider.

Declan James was the England hero as he beat Mathieu Castagnet in straight games to set up a fourth straight Egypt v England final.

Elsewhere Germany and New Zealand – the fourth and fifth seeds whose places were swapped on the eve of the event – won through to the 4th/5th playoff, hosts USA beat Argentina to set up a local derby against Canada for 13th place, and Nigeria won their second match in a row to secure 21st place.

