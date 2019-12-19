Day Four : Wales shock Hong Kong as the Quarter-finals are settled

The first main draw match saw Germany beat Malaysia 2-0 to move into a quarter-final against Egypt tomorrow.

Wales produced a stunning upset as they ousted 6th seeds Hong Kong thanks to a mammoth five game win from Emyr Evans and a tough three-nil for Joel Makin. That sets up a quarter-final against … Scotland!

In the evening session Spain ended Switzerland’s run with a two-nil win and New Zealand came from one down to beat local rivals .

Spain now face France while New Zealand meet England in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

In the playoff draw Argentina beat Nigeria 2-0, thanks to a comeback from two-nil down from Robertino Pezzota. JP Brits saved match ball in the fourth on his way to securing a 2-0 win for South Africa over Korea while Jamaica came from one down to beat Singapore.

