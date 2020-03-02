March 2020 World Rankings

Makin Rises to No.10 in PSA Men’s March World Rankings

Joel Makin has become the first Welshman since David Evans in 2002 to break the top 10 after the PSA Men’s World Rankings for March were released.

Makin, the 25-year-old from Pembrokeshire, rises one place to No.10 as Egypt’s Mohamed Abouelghar falls out of the top 10 for the first time since September 2018.

Tournament of Champions winner Mohamed ElShorbagy stays at the top of the World Rankings with Ali Farag (No.2), Tarek Momen (No.3), Karim Abdel Gawad (No.4) and Paul Coll (No.5) completing an unchanged top five.

Peru’s Diego Elias (No.6) and Germany’s Simon Rösner (No.7) swap places, while Egypt’s Marwan ElShorbagy stays at No.8 with Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez rising a place to No.9 as Makin completes the top ten.

Fares Dessouky (No.12) and Saurav Ghosal (No.13) retain their spots with Mazen Hesham rising two places to No.14 and former World No.1 James Willstrop rising three places to No.15.

France’s Gregoire Marche (No.16) and Zahed Salem both drop places (No.19), while World Junior champion Mostafa Asal rises a place to No.18 and Omar Mosaad (No.17) and Adrian Waller (No.20) remain unchanged to complete the top 20.

The biggest mover on the Men’s Tour is Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani after he rises 154 places to No.263 in the world following his victory at the HCL SRFI Indian Tour – Jaipur Leg 2020.

Tinne Gilis Breaks into Top 20 in PSA Women’s World Rankings

Belgium’s Tinne Gilis has achieved a career-high World Ranking of No.19 after breaking into the top 20 for the first time in her career following the release of the PSA Women’s World Rankings for March.

The 21-year-old from Mol rises two places to leapfrog Egypt’s Nadine Shahin and former World Junior champion Rowan Elaraby to break the top 20.

Egypt’s Raneem El Welily stays at the top of the World Rankings for the 15th consecutive month, with compatriot Nouran Gohar at No.2 and France’s Tournament of Champions winner Camille Serme at No.3.

World Champion Nour El Sherbini remains at No.4, with Nour El Tayeb (No.5), Joelle King (No.6), Sarah-Jane Perry (No.7), Amanda Sobhy (No.8), Tesni Evans (No.9) and Hania El Hammamy (No.10) completing an unchanged top ten.

Hong Kong’s Annie Au (No.11), India’s Joshna Chinappa (No.12), Egypt’s Salma Hany (No.14) and England’s Alison Waters (No.14) retain their places as Egypt’s Yathreb Adel and USA’s Olivia Blatchford Clyne both rise a place to No.15 and No.16, respectively, while Victoria Lust drops two places to No.17.

Belgium’s Nele Gilis remains at No.18, with sister, Tinne, rising two places to No.19 as Shahin falls a place to complete the top 20.

The biggest mover on the Women’s Tour is Austria’s Jacqueline Peychär, who rises 52 places to No.183 in the world. Egypt’s Haya Ali is also another big mover, rising 51 places following her runner-up finish at the CIB Egyptian Tour 4, which sees her move to No.143.