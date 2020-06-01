Squash Auckland Launch ‘Squash Your Way’ Campaign

Squash Auckland – with the assistance of Squash New Zealand – have launched their new ‘Squash Your Way’ campaign as they aim to use social media to help people get started with playing squash in a way that suits them and their unique lifestyle following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is taking place on Squash Auckland’s Facebook page and gives aspiring squash players in Auckland the chance to win a squash prize pack if they sign up to Squash Auckland’s mailing list.

Squash Auckland will also provide these new players with valuable information to help them begin their squash journey, including information on how to play the sport, what equipment is needed and different ways in which they can anticipate.

Players who sign up to the mailing list will also be given vouchers granting them 20% off coaching programmes around Auckland, while there will also be an option to get discounted court hire at New Zealand’s National Squash Centre.

“It has been a tough time for sport throughout the country and as sporting bodies re-emerge the competition to engage and reinvigorate sport in the community is pretty intense,” said WSF Oceania Vice-President Jim O’Grady.

“The campaign is a really cool initiative designed to reconnect with existing players and to attract new participants to the sport. Through social media channels, Squash Auckland is providing its clubs with an appealing, ready-made marketing campaign that is ready to go, all they need to do is jump onboard. Others districts throughout New Zealand are also keen to get involved and have indicated strong support as well.

“How successful will it be? It’s hard to tell, but if you do nothing, nothing will happen. It is going to be a mad scramble for sports to get up and running again and the competition will be fierce. If you are not at the starting gate prepared and ready to go, you will be left behind in everyone else’s dust.”

For more information on Squash Auckland, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.