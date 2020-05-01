Squash proved very popular at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
Squash proved very popular at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
All NewsOther NewsPSAWSF News

#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.2

May 1, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

Introducing episode two of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve made a compilation of all the creative ways that the squash community has ensured that they can still work on their skills at this difficult time as they #StaySafeWithSquash.

Lockdown measures are in place across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have witnessed some fantastic creativity by squash players and fans of all ages.

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

Tags

Related Articles

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough (left) shakes hands with WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie (right)

WSF Appoints PSA to Oversee Communications​

April 30, 2020
Squash in action during the 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championships

#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks EP.2

April 28, 2020
Noorena Shams addresses the United Nations

Shams Offers Support To Pakistan Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

April 24, 2020
A child tries out squash during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem

April 24, 2020
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Privacy Policy
Back to top button
Close