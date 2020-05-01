StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.2

#StaySafeWithSquash

Introducing episode two of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve made a compilation of all the creative ways that the squash community has ensured that they can still work on their skills at this difficult time as they #StaySafeWithSquash.

Lockdown measures are in place across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have witnessed some fantastic creativity by squash players and fans of all ages.

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

