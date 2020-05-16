A young child with a squash racket during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
A young child with a squash racket during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.4

May 16, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

It’s time for episode four of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve made a compilation of all the creative ways that the squash community has ensured that they can still work on their skills during this pandemic.

Lockdown measures are in place across the globe, but we have witnessed some incredible creativity by squash players and fans of all ages as they #StaySafeWithSquash.

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

