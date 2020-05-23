StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.5

#StaySafeWithSquash

Squash courts are in the process of reopening in some countries around the world, but other countries are still under strict lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has led to many squash players and fans finding alternative ways to get their squash fix, with some incredible results.

Episode five of ‘No Court. No Problem’ sees us team up with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to compile the ways that members of the squash community have been working on their squash skills.

Featuring matches held in car parks and in inside, as well on tennis courts, we explore how the spirit of squash is living on despite the pandemic.

Got something you want to share with us?

