A child plays squash during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.6

May 30, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

Not got a court to play on during lockdown?

That’s not a problem for these squash players, who have created their own courts.

Introducing episode six of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – along with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve been showcasing the incredible creativity of the squash community as they #StaySafeWithSquash during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

