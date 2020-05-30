All NewsOther NewsWSFWSF News
#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.6
#StaySafeWithSquash
Not got a court to play on during lockdown?
That’s not a problem for these squash players, who have created their own courts.
Introducing episode six of ‘No Court. No Problem’ – along with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve been showcasing the incredible creativity of the squash community as they #StaySafeWithSquash during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.
