A child tries out squash during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
A child tries out squash during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
All NewsVideosWSF News

#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem

April 24, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

With lockdown measures in place across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, most squash players and fans are unable to get their squash fix on the court at the moment – leaving many to experiment and find new ways of playing the game they love.

Introducing ‘No Court. No Problem’ – together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), we’ve made a compilation of all the creative ways that the squash community has ensured that they can still work on their skills at this difficult time as they #StaySafeWithSquash.

Featuring homemade squash courts, matches held in car parks and in the garden, we explore how the spirit of squash is living on despite the pandemic.

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

 

Tags

Related Articles

Noorena Shams addresses the United Nations

Shams Offers Support To Pakistan Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

April 24, 2020
#StaySafeWithSquash Skills & Tricks

#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks

April 21, 2020
The Hasta La Vista Club in Poland will host the postponed 2020 WSF Masters

WSF Statement: COVID-19

April 20, 2020

Men’s World Teams Appearance a ‘Dream Come True’ for Baptiste Masotti

April 17, 2020
Back to top button
Close