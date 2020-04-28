Squash in action during the 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championships
#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks EP.2

April 28, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash – Episode 2

Over the past weeks, squash players and fans across the world have been showing off their best skills and trick shots on social media as they aim to get their squash fix during their time in lockdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has seen squash fans #StaySafeWithSquash across the globe as they have shown their creativity and passion for the sport by practicing squash in unusual places, while some exciting skills and challenges have also made their way onto social media.

Together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) we have been compiling the best of the trick shots – check out episode 2 below:

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

