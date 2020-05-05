The 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship in action in Washington D.C.
The 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship in action in Washington D.C.
All NewsOther NewsVideosWSFWSF News

#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks EP.3

May 5, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

Squash players and fans across the world have been showing off their best skills and trick shots on social media over the past few weeks, ensuring they still get their squash fix during their time in lockdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Since launching its #StaySafeWithSquash campaign, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has seen squash fans across all continents show their creativity and love for the sport by practicing their squash in unusual places, with a number of tricks and challenges thrown in.

Together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) we have been making compilations of the best of the skills below – and it’s time to introduce episode three below!

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

Tags

Related Articles

Swiss Squash's 'Squash Training' online portal

Courts to Reopen in Switzerland Following Work Between Swiss Squash and Government

May 6, 2020
A group photo of juniors from the Squash Para Todos programme

Community Spotlight: Squash Para Todos

May 5, 2020
Squash proved very popular at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

#StaySafeWithSquash – No Court. No Problem EP.2

May 1, 2020
PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough (left) shakes hands with WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie (right)

WSF Appoints PSA to Oversee Communications​

April 30, 2020
Back to top button
Close