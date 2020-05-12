Nicol David in action
#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks EP.4

May 12, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

It’s time to check in to see what squash fans and players are up to at home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two months, the squash community across the world has been showing off its best skills and trick shots on social media as those that love the sport aim to get their squash fix during their time in lockdown.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has seen squash fans #StaySafeWithSquash across the globe as they have shown their creativity and passion for the sport by practicing squash in unusual places, while some exciting skills and challenges have also made their way onto social media.

Together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) we have been featuring the best of the trick shots – there are skills galore and even a cameo from the legendary Nicol David and Colombian star Miguel Rodriguez in episode four:

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash

