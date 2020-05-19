StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks EP.5

Squash players and fans across the world have been showing off their skills on social media over the past two months, so it’s time for another showcase of the creativity of the squash community.

Since launching its #StaySafeWithSquash campaign, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has seen squash fans across all continents show their creativity and love for the sport by practicing their squash in unusual places, with a number of tricks and challenges thrown in.

Together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) we have been making compilations of the best of the skills below – and it’s time to introduce episode four here, which even features a couple of appearances from 2018 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship gold medallist Nouran Gohar!

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

Twitter: @WorldSquash

Facebook: World Squash

Instagram: @wsfworldsquash