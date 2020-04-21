#StaySafeWithSquash Skills & Tricks
#StaySafeWithSquash Skills & Tricks
#StaySafeWithSquash – Skills and Tricks

April 21, 2020

#StaySafeWithSquash

Squash players and fans across the world have been showing off their best skills and trick shots on social media over the past few weeks, ensuring they still get their squash fix during their time in lockdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Since launching its #StaySafeWithSquash campaign, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has seen squash fans across all continents show their creativity and love for the sport by practicing their squash in unusual places, with a number of tricks and challenges thrown in.

Together with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) we have made a compilation of the best of the skills below:

Got something you want to share with us? Get in touch with us on social media and you could feature in one of our future videos.

