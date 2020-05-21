Teran Named President of ACODEPA’s Athletes Commission

Two-time Pan American Games gold medallist Samantha Teran has been named as the President of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations’ (ACODEPA) Athletes Commission.

With a former World Ranking of No.11, Teran is the highest ranking Mexican squash player of all time and enjoyed a prolific career on the PSA World Tour, capturing 16 titles. Teran joined the tour in 2000 and was a semi-finalist at the 2011 Women’s World Championship, while she won 11 medals in total at the Pan American Games before retiring after the 2019 PanAm Games in Lima, Peru.

Teran has also found success at the Pan American Senior Championships, winning a record seven titles in the Women’s Individual event, while the 38-year-old has also claimed 15 gold medals at the Central America and Caribbean Games, which is a record.

“I would like to thank Francisco Paradisi and all members of the board of the Federación Panamericana de Squash for having supported my candidacy for member of the ACODEPA’s Athletes Commission,” said Teran.

“Besides the great responsibility, I am also aware of the great importance this nomination has to the development of our beloved sport. I hereby state my full commitment with all athletes across different sports at a continental level, and I’m honoured to be their voice at this commission.

“I look forward to contributing in the best way possible.”

ACODEPA is an international sports organisation recognised by the Pan American Sports Organisation, PANAM Sports. The members that constitute ACODEPA are the Pan American Sports Confederations or continental sports organisations with recognition of their respective International Federation, which in turn has the recognition of the International Olympic Committee.