The World Games in Birmingham : New Dates

The International World Games Association (IWGA) and Birmingham Organising Committee (BOC) have agreed to postpone the 11th edition of The World Games until 2022.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to move the Tokyo Olympic Games to July 2021 made a significant impact on the planning of The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama (originally scheduled for 15-25 July 2021).

It soon became clear that only one 10-day period existed in which venues, accommodation and key partner support could be guaranteed: July 7 to 17, 2022.

“A great deal of detailed work is now required to implement this decision, and further progress reports will be issued in due course,” said IWGA President José Perurena. “But I am impressed by the flexibility and efficiency of the Birmingham Organising Committee: they have been able, in just two days after the IOC’s announcement, to get all the main organisational items in place.”

Note : The World Games is a multisport event for sports which are IOC Recognised, but not yet in the Olympic Games, held every four years in the year after the Olympics. Squash has been part of the World Games since 1997 and has been held at every edition since, except in 2001.

