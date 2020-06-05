World Masters Squash Championships Rescheduled for August 2021​​

The World Squash Federation (WSF) can confirm that the World Masters Squash Championships – originally postponed from August 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic – has been rescheduled to 15-21 August 2021. Additionally, the WSF has approved the qualifying age for the postponed event, which will remain as per the original start date of the event on 23 August 2020. This ensures that those who entered this year’s event still qualify for the same age group on the new dates.

The world’s biggest squash club, Hasta la Vista, will host the world’s leading Masters players, with a number of nationalities represented throughout all draws, while ages range from 35 to over 80 years old. Hasta la Vista is renowned for the the number of courts in one place (33 courts including two glass courts), by impressive facilities for players (such as a restaurant, spacious gym, fitness and physio facilities in total area of over 10,000 m2) and by its location in the beautiful and historic Polish city of Wroclaw.

The Hasta La Vista Club has built a reputation as a premier squash venue and has hosted prestigious squash championships before, including the 2013 World Junior Championships, the 2017 World Games and the European Masters Championships and European Team Championships in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“The World Masters Squash Championships is a highly-anticipated tournament on the global squash calendar,” said WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

“While we are naturally disappointed that the challenges arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic have prevented us from holding the championships on its intended date, we have worked hard to ensure that we still have an opportunity to welcome players from around the world to Wroclaw next summer.

“I would like to thank the Hasta La Vista Club for their help in ensuring that this top-class tournament can still go ahead, while I’d also like to thank all players involved for their patience and cooperation while we have sought to find alternative dates for the tournament.”

Hasta La Vista Club owner Zenon Waniak said: “Squash is one of the most exciting sports in the world, full of positive emotions and energy, and creates opportunities to make new friends through playing on the court. Masters Championships are known to take advantage of this like no other event, hence I invite all players from all continents to participate in the WSF World Masters Championships 2021 and to be a part of its prestigious and unique atmosphere.”

