WSF Extends Agreement With German Brand Teuton

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is delighted to announce a three-year extension agreement with the performance footwear brand Teuton Sports. In addition, the German brand will also become the WSF’s official clothing partner from January 2021.

The WSF will shortly open its online store through which official products, such as Teuton footwear, will be available to purchase. Additionally, no later than January 2021, the first official clothing collection will be launched and, again, available to purchase online via WSF.

“It is a pleasure to extend our collaboration agreement with the Teuton brand,” commented WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

“We greatly appreciate the support that the brand will provide to our squash community and to many programs the WSF have been developing during this new contractual period. It will be good to have as a reference of our official product the brand performance that so many worldwide players have been showing wearing Teuton shoes.”

Javier Rodriguez Cepeda, Managing Director of Teuton Sports, added: “I am very proud to have the opportunity not only to continue but to expand collaboration with the most important and prestigious entity in our beloved sport of squash. Teuton will continue focusing on bringing the best by supplying popular style, durable and quality sports products.

“Being the official shoes and clothing of the WSF is more than enough reason continue to innovate and strive in being the best sport outlet in the world.”

For more information and to see the entire range of Teuton products, visit: www.teutonsports.com