WSF Statement: COVID-19

The World Squash Federation Board (WSF) recently met via video conference and took essential decisions concerning the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 WSF sporting calendar.

After approval of the request of Squash Australia to cancel the 2020 World Juniors Championship scheduled in July 2020, the WSF Board will continue to monitor the worldwide evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the options for organising our annual Juniors event in 2020 at a later date.

The Board outlined that the health and the welfare of the WSF athletes remain the first priority, hence the relevant Commissions will be consulted to determine the best-case scenarios in accordance with our regulations. In addition, the support of the National Federation Members might be required to find a new date ensuring the registration of our best juniors to one of our pinnacle events of the year.

The WSF Board has also decided to postpone the WSF 2020 Masters in Poland and has expressed its grateful thanks to the Polish National Federation and Hasta La Vista Club for their understanding and proposal to organise the 2020 Masters in 2021.

Further information with regards to age eligibility will be communicated after consultation by the Commissions concerned.