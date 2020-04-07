WSF Support for World Games

April 7,2020

I would like to put on record our delight that the International World Games Association (IWGA) and Birmingham Organising Committee (BOC) have been able to reschedule the 11th edition of The World Games to the year after next, from 7th to 17th July.

The 2020 world sporting calendar has been devastated by the advent of COVID-19 and the rescheduling of the Olympic Games to next year would have meant direct clash with the original World Games dates. We therefore applaud the IWGA and BOC for quickly finding new dates to keep this great event on the calendar.

The World Games has become an important date on the international squash calendar since we made our debut in the event in Lahti, Finland, 23 years ago.

The event has always attracted the world’s best players – with world number ones Peter Nicol, Nick Matthew and Gregory Gaultier successive men’s gold medallists between 2005 and 2013, and Malaysia’s formidable Nicol David, the world No.1 from 2006 to 2015, winner of the women’s gold medal three times in a row from 2005!

Our players will now be refocussing their attention on peaking for July 2022, aiming for World Games gold in the US state of Alabama.

Jacques Fontaine

WSF President