100 days to go until 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup

In 100 days, the newly relaunched Squash World Cup will take place in Chennai, India.

The Chennai Squash World Cup is an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other and will be played in Chennai between 13-17 June 2023.

The 2023 World Cup will be the fourth edition of the tournament, the rules of which have been revamped since the 2011 edition, also in Chennai, when an Egypt team comprised of Ramy Ashour, Raneem El Welily and Karim Darwish beat England’s James Willstrop, Jenny Duncalf and Tom Richards.

WSF CEO William Louis Marie commented: “I’m delighted to celebrate this landmark. The relaunch of the Squash World Cup is something that we have been working towards for some time and I extend my thanks to everyone at the Squash Rackets Federation of India and the authorities in Chennai for their remarkable efforts.

“The equal representation of men and women at the upcoming tournament is an exciting format that will move squash towards even greater gender neutrality, which is among the World Squash Federation’s top priorities.”

Chennai is considered by many to be the heartland of squash in India, with the capital city of Tamil Nadu hosting the headquarters of the SRFI as well as the most recent WSF AGM and multiple championships, including the 21st Asian Junior Team Championships last month.

World No.17 and three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Saurav Ghosal, who was born in Kolkata but moved to Chennai for his junior career and is expected to lead the India team, added: “I think it’s a great thing to have the World Cup home in India. I’m sure everyone associated with the game is going to be super excited watching some of the best players in the world fighting it out for the title and the new format for this event is going to add even more excitement.

“For me personally, it’s great to be playing back home. We don’t get to play as much as we’d like to back in India, so to be able to play in front of the home crowd and do well for India is something we look forward to and hopefully we’ll have a very good tournament in Chennai.”

Further details about the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup, including detailed rules, teams, squads and streaming information, will be released in due course.

2023 Chennai Squash World Cup: Rules

Competition Format: The World Cup will consist of a round robin Pool stage, followed by a knockout stage

The World Cup will consist of a round robin Pool stage, followed by a knockout stage Team Composition: Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women.

Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women. Playing Order: Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss.

Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss. Match Scoring: All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points.

All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points. Tie Scoring: A team will be awarded points for winning a match as follows: Women #1 & Man #1 – 2 points; Woman #2 & Man #2 – 1 point. In the knockout stage, in the event of a draw the winning team will be decided by the greater positive difference between games won and lost in a Tie.

