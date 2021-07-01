100 Days to Go Until World Squash Day

World Squash Day (WSD) 2021 is just 100 days away today and squash federations all over the globe are already making plans for some spectacular events to promote the sport on Saturday October 9.

The theme of this year’s 20th anniversary edition is to put the fun back into squash after a difficult year for the sport caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Zealand, advanced plans are already in place for World Squash Day to provide a platform to showcase the sport.

Squash New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Dowson said: “This is the 20th anniversary of World Squash Day and as the first country to welcome in the new day we can also promote our new vision and purpose. The sport is blessed with Paul Coll and Joelle King on the world stage as well as our domestic players and events showcasing the sport with improving PSA World Rankings.

“Now there is the opportunity to highlight many of our clubs and the sport within New Zealand and how it can improve lifestyles via connectivity, a sense of belonging, fun and enhance our wellbeing. Squash New Zealand and the districts have agreed to work with the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation as the charity for the World Squash Day. The charity fits well. We both support healthy lifestyles and we look forward to a meaningful relationship that provides good health outcomes for New Zealanders.

“Resources to make World Squash Day positive and proactive are being put together along with ways to support the Mental Health Foundation and the community. The focus is to celebrate the value of squash for the community and supporting mental health at the same time.”

Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation Manager Adriana Olaya added: “We are thrilled to be part of the 20th birthday celebrations of World Squash Day. The squash community is the heart of the PSA Foundation and this special date is a celebration of our shared love for squash all over the world.

“It’s a crucial time for the squash community to come together after so many challenges and this is the perfect opportunity to do it. We are honoured and thrilled to once again be the partner charity for World Squash Day and we can’t wait for October 9 to celebrate squash together.”

WSD founder Alan Thatcher, from England, said: “It’s great to see New Zealand leading the way with some solid planning. World Squash Day provides a platform for the global squash community to work together to grow the game and this year’s 20th anniversary is the most important edition yet.

“Federations large and small across the world are devising plans to help the game bounce back with some brilliant events in October. “

World Squash Federation (WSF) Chief Executive William Louis-Marie said: “World Squash Day represents a unique opportunity for the entire squash community to join and celebrate our sport.

“As many of our Federations resume their activities, with many clubs experiencing a high level of occupancy of the courts, the WSF is delighted to contribute to this 20th anniversary and showcase the fun part of our sport to a wider audience across the world.”

For more information on World Squash Day, visit the WSD website and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.