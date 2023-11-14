10,000 new courts for 2033 – ESF launches Squash Facilities Network

This article has been adapted from one originally published by the European Squash Federation (ESF).

The ESF has launched the Squash Facilities Network (SFN) to bring together experts and share best practice from across the industry.

The SFN seeks to unite squash leaders, enthusiasts, owners, investors, coaches, architects and visionaries to focus on the pivotal role squash facilities play in fostering the growth of the sport in Europe and beyond.

Its mission is to harness squash’s potential and foster a thriving global community, a flourishing industry, and a conduit to personal and financial success.

The SFN has set itself the bold ambition of being the catalyst for 10,000 new squash court in the next 10 years.

The SFN, which is a working group of the ESF, recently unveiled its digital hub, squashfacilities.com, to mark its formal launch.

The digital hub will feature a growing collection of ‘best practice’ case studies with squash experts from every corner of the globe. The SFN forum serves as a dynamic arena for discussions within its community and the SFN will also conduct surveys and showcase relevant research.

The SFN working group is a direct outcome of the first ever European Squash Think Tank, which took place in Bucharest, Romania, in early 2023. It will be led by Director Markus Gaebel, former Managing Director of Courttech and International Sales Manager at ASB.

Gaebel said: “While it’s recognised that some countries see more closures than openings of squash courts, often due to high real estate values and the obsolescence of old facilities, SFN aims to reverse this trend.

“By showcasing successful strategies from venues that have adapted to the evolving demands of recreational sports and have become highly successful, SFN intends to provide inspiration and guidance for other facilities. Through sharing best practices, SFN hopes to stimulate growth and encourage the modernisation of squash venues to meet and exceed the contemporary needs of sports and fitness enthusiasts.”

The SFN’s approach is grounded in the belief that squash’s future is intertwined with embracing proven strategies, adeptly tailored to local contexts and the unique attributes of diverse facility types.

SFN is structured around three core sectors: management, coaches and architecture, each guided by a set of principles that it deems indispensable to collective success.

Thomas Troedsson, President of the ESF, said: “I extend an invitation to join us on this exciting journey of discovery and innovation.

“The SFN is more than a network; it’s a vibrant tapestry woven by passionate individuals like you who share a vision of a brighter future for squash in Europe and beyond.”

Find out more about the Squash Facilities Network.

Keep up with the latest in World Squash news by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).