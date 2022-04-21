200 Days Until 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash, Egypt

There are 200 days to go until the 2022 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Championship Squash gets underway in Giza, Egypt, 7 – 13 November 2022.

Squash has been on the World University Championships sports programme since Maastricht, Netherlands, 1996 and was last held in Birmingham, England, in 2018, where Great Britain took the team title and English duo Joshua Masters and Lily Taylor took the individual men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

Hosts Egypt also boast an impressive record in the event, with past World University Champions Karim Darwish, Ramy Ashour and Raneem El Welily progressing to the World No.1 ranking.

Last year’s championship was due to take place in Shanghai, China but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, said: “I’m really excited for this year’s FISU World University Championship Squash in Giza. University sport is a vital asset to squash: we see so many of the world’s top players come through this pathway and the growth of the game at this level is something that is at the core of WSF strategy.

“After four years away, it’s wonderful to see the Championship return, and where better than one of the world’s great squash nations? I have every confidence that the upcoming Championship will attract a great number of rising stars to display their talents for the countries and that Egypt will put on a wonderful event for all.”

The FISU World University Squash Championship comprises of men’s and women’s championships as well as a mixed team championship played over seven days. Competitors at the championship represent the nation of their citizenship rather than their individual university. Any prospective players are encouraged to contact their National Squash Federation for more information.

