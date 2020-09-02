2020 World Women’s Team Championship Due to be Held in Malaysia Postponed

The World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) regret to announce that the 2020 WSF World Women’s Team Championships have been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The 22nd edition of the biennial event was scheduled at the 10-court Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur from 15-20 December 2020 but due to the health and safety concerns during this global pandemic, the Malaysian government announced that they have extended their ‘Recovery Movement Control Order’ until December 31 and therefore no events allowing international participation will take place in the country until 2021.

The WSF will continue to work with SRAM for the rescheduling of the World Women’s Team Championships and the possibility to host the 2020 WSF World Junior Championships in the 1st quarter of 2021 will be also discussed at the upcoming Executive Committee and Board meetings planned 8-10 September.

Any future updates will be announced by the WSF on their website and social media channels.