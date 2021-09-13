2021 WSF World Junior Squash Championships Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Egyptian Squash Federation regret to announce that the 2021 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, rescheduled for November in Egypt, has been officially cancelled due to the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WSF had been working closely with the Egyptian Federation to find alternative dates during the early part of 2022. However, due to remaining complications caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both organisations have agreed to take the difficult decision to cancel the tournament.

The WSF would like to express sincere thanks to the Egyptian Squash Federation for all their hard work that went into the planning of the World Junior Championships and for their tireless efforts in attempting to rearrange the event once it became clear that holding the tournament in August would not be viable. The WSF looks forward to working closely with the Egyptian Squash Federation when they host the World University Championships in June, 2022 and the WSF Women’s World Team Championships in December, 2022.

The WSF’s focus now turns to delivering the 2021 WSF Mens World Team Championship, which is scheduled to take place Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December of this year and supporting the Russian Squash Federation, which will host the 2022 World Junior Championships in St Petersburg in August, 2022.