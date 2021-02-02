2022 FISU World University Championship Squash to Take Place in Egypt

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has awarded the 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash to New Giza, Egypt with the Championship taking place from June 27 – July 3.

Squash has been on the World University Championships sports programme since 1996 with Birmingham, England hosting the Championship in 2018 where Great Britain took the team title, while English duo Joshua Masters and Lily Taylor took the individual men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

Egypt also has an impressive record in the event, with past World University Champions Karim Darwish, Ramy Ashour and Raneem El Welily progressing to the World No.1 ranking.

Last year’s championship was due to take place in Shanghai, China but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“University sport is an important asset of our sport, and we have seen many talented players make their way from University sport into the professional game and this is a pathway we intend to reinforce in the future.” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“We are confident that the FISU World University Championship Squash in Cairo will attract a record number of the best up-and-coming squash players to demonstrate their talents in a country which is currently leading the way for our sport.”

You can find out more about the FISU World University Championships here.