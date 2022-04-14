2022 Pan Am Championships Roundup: Colombia Rampant and First Gold for Guyana

The Panamerican Squash Federation (FPS) has expressed its thanks to Guatemala and a number of organisations within Guatemala following the hugely successful 2022 Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala City.

In a week of thrilling squash, Colombia dominated the championships by winning five of the seven events, including the mixed doubles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, the women’s team and the men’s team event.

The singles events were won by Argentina and Guyana, with Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio winning the men’s gold and Guyana’s Nicolette Fernandes winning her country’s first ever Pan Am Games gold medal.

Head to PanAmSquash.com for the full roundup.