2022 WSF World Junior Championships Preview & Watch Live

The 2022 WSF World Junior Squash Championships begin today (August 11, 2022) as young athletes from 37 countries around the world gather in Nancy, France to contest the Men’s and Women’s Individual Championships, as well as the Men’s Team Championship.

The competition will be played at two venues this year, Le Rêve, Maxéville and Jarville TSB, where this year’s crop of young stars will be ready to battle it out for the biggest prize on the junior circuit. All the matches from court four at Maxéville and the glass court at Jarville will be broadcast on the WSF YouTube channel, with the Olympic Channel and Sport en France set to show the later stages of the tournament.

Favourites for major honours this year are Pakistan’s Mohamed Hamza Khan and Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman, who are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s events.

Khan, 16, is the first non-Egyptian top seed since 2015 and currently sits at No.162 in the PSA World Rankings and claimed victory at last year’s US Junior Open, beating compatriot Nour Zaman 3-1 in the final.

Ayman, meanwhile, is ranked World No.60 and made headlines at this year’s PSA World Championships in Cairo after beating England’s World No.30 Jasmine Hutton in the opening round and then took a shock one game lead against defending World Champion Nour El Sherbini before an eventual 3-0 loss.

Elsewhere, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who captured headlines at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last week, will return to action for the first time since reaching the second round of the Games in England.

