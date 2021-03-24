2022 WSF World Masters to Be Held in Poland

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has announced that the 2022 WSF World Masters Squash Championships will take place in Wroclaw, Poland in August next year.

This comes following the cancellation of the 2020 World Masters, which had originally been postponed from its original dates of August 25-31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was also scheduled to take place in Wroclaw.

The championships will take place at the world’s biggest squash club – the 33-court Hasta La Vista Club – and will attract competitors from across the globe, with ages ranging from 35 to over 80 years old.

The Hasta La Vista Club and has hosted multiple prestigious squash championships before, including the 2013 WSF World Junior Championships, the 2017 World Games and the European Masters Championships and European Team Championships in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“The WSF World Masters Squash Championships is a highly anticipated tournament on the WSF calendar, and we are pleased to allocate the 2022 edition to Poland after they missed out on hosting the event in both 2020 and now 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said WSF Masters Commission Chair Malcolm Kerr.

“The Hasta La Vista Club is a spectacular venue with world-class facilities and we’re excited to welcome the globe’s best Masters players next year to the historic city of Wroclaw for what promises to be an exciting event.”

Polish Squash Board Advisor Maciej Klis said: “We’re very exited to host the best masters players from around the globe. Without a question it is a privilege and a big responsibility to put on such a big event in one venue.

“I’m sure that both Polish Squash and Hasta la Vista will be well prepared for such an important tournament, especially in these difficult times. Poland has hosted many events over the last 10 years, but we have still got a hunger to make them even better.”

Hasta La Vista Club owner Zenon Waniak said: “My vision of the​ big squash club is now on fire as the facility can finally be seen and used according to its purpose. Hasta La Vista Club has hosted many events for the European Squash Federation and World Squash and I’m sure that my team will deliver the very best event with a lot of benefits for masters players.

“I’m also attending some masters tournaments, so I can’t wait to invite world-class players to play at my home club.”