2023 Canadian Junior Open presented by Forthlane Partners: Information and Registration Now Available

The following was first published at sqaush.ca

Squash Canada is pleased to announce The Club at White Oaks as the host of the 2023 Canadian Junior Open presented by Forthlane Partners, which will be held December 9 – 12, 2023, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. The Canadian Junior Open is the most prestigious international junior squash tournament held annually in Canada. Information and registration is now available via Club Locker.

“Squash Canada is thrilled to host players from across Canada, Pan-America and the globe for the Canadian Junior Open,” says Squash Canada CEO Jamie Nicholls.

“Young athletes will have the opportunity to compete on the all-glass Power Court presented by Syra Group, and enjoy world class hosting at the Mark Sachvie Squash Center at the Club at White Oaks. Notably, we are looking forward to welcoming U11 competitors to the CJO for the first time. We thank tournament directors Matt Easingwood and Cindy Sachvie, presenting sponsor Forthlane Partners and the Team at White Oaks in advance for what will no doubt be a memorable 2023 CJO.”

As mentioned, players can look forward to enjoying a heightened playing, spectating and broadcast experience with the return of the all-glass Power Court, named in honor of Canadian World Champion Jonathon Power by benefactors The Syra Group and Singh Family.

The Canadian Junior Open is a WSF World Junior Cup event enabling U19 and U17 players to accumulate world ranking points; as such, all U19 and U17 participants are required to have a WSF SPIN. Finally, for our post-junior developmental players to earn valuable PSA ranking points.

Categories will include:

Girls and Boys U11/U13/U15 – cap is 32 players per category

Girls and Boys U17/U19 – cap is 48 players per category

NextGen PSA Satellite event – details coming soon

CJO registration is on a first-come basis. NextGen PSA registration is based on PSA ranking.

For more event information and to register, please visit Club Locker here.

Find out more at squash.ca