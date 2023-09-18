2023 Women’s Squash Week begins

Today marks the first day of Women’s Squash Week 2023

Women’s Squash Week (18-24th September) is an international campaign that aims to celebrate and raise the profile of women and girls in squash.

All week, organisations, federations, clubs and individuals from around the world will be working to raise awareness of how squash can be made as inclusive as possible.

The World Squash Federation (WSF), working with partners including the PSA Foundation, is proud to champion this key awareness week

This year’s theme is #YouBelong and throughout the week WSF will highlight how women and girls belong in all aspects of the game.

This can be from playing recreationally to professionally, as well as in other areas of the game including coaching, refereeing and volunteering.

As part of this week we will be showcasing and highlighting extraordinary stories of women and girls in Squash, including:

Interviews with professional players Amanda Sobhy, Nele Gilis and Tesni Evans on the importance of female representation in squash, the challenges women and girls face in the sport and how we can increase participation.

An interview with the first female professional referee in squash, Andrea Santamaria.

The expansion of the Women In Coaching Fund, which funds coaching qualifications for women in our sport, which has now launched its second phase in Malaysia in partnership with the Nicol David Organisation.

Nicol David Organisation. We speak with Vanessa Atkinson and Laura Massaro , former professionals of the game who are inspiring other women to pursue careers in sport media.

Highlighting the programmes underway around the world.

Click here to view an interactive map of Women’s Squash Week programmes around the world.

Have an event going on for Women’s Squash Week? Submit it here and get it featured on the map!