2023 WSF World Junior Championships day one: Preview and watch live

The WSF World Junior Squash Championships are back!

It’s day one of the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne, Victoria. Play begins from 11:00 (GMT+10) and there are a whopping 135 matches to look forward to today across 10 courts inside the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centres, with 41 of them being streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv as rounds one and two commence.

On the all-glass court, there will be 14 matches played with the action beginning with Kuwait’s Abdul Rahman Al Hashem versus Fabian Seitz of Switzerland, followed by five more matches in the morning session.

In the afternoon session, a number of seeds are on court, including women’s top seed and defending champion Amina Orfi of Egypt, men’s top seed Jonah Bryant of England and men’s No.2 seed and defending champion Rowan Damming of the Netherlands.

To keep up with the draws, results and schedule, follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

Traditional courts six and nine will also be shown live on worldsquash.tv. Court Six will feature 14 matches, while Court Nine will show 13.

Court Six Order of Play

11:00 Kenneth Lamb (AUS) v Luhann Groenwald (RSA)

11:35 Chin Ka Nam, Canaan (MAC) v Apa Fatialofa (NZL)

12:10 Freddie Jameson (NZL) v Samuel Gerrits (NED)

12:45 Caleb Boy (ENG) v Ka Hei Li (MAC)

13:20 Mei Mei Chan (TPE) v Yuvna Gupta (IND)

13:55 Robyn Mcalpine (SCO) v Ananya Maheshwari (CAN)

15:05 S. Bawa (IND) OR O. Hunter (SCO) v D. Osborne (RSA) OR L. Kazemekaitis (LUT)

15:40 A. Pratap Singh (IND) OR W. Tho (MAS) v F. Al Ghais (KUW) OR Z.Patel (USA)

16:15 L. Jacoby (RSA) OR F.Igelbrink (GER) v [9/16] Omar Said Sobhy (EGY)

16:50 [9/16] Kareem El Torkey (EGY) v D. Mkhize (RSA) OR T. Soltanian (USA)

17:25 Y. Sheikh (ENG) OR Y. Abouraya (EGY) v K. Al Fouzain (KUW) OR Y. Ikeda (JPN)

18:00 A. Halliday (SCO) OR J. Phillips (RSA) v [5/8] Zeina Zein (EGY)

18:35 M. Shah (ENG) OR M. Protsepova (IRL) v [3/4] Malak Khafagy (EGY)

19:10 Spring Ma (CAN) v Tiana Parasrampuria (IND)

Court Nine Order of Play

11:00 T. Isambard (FRA) v C. Hill (NZL)

11:35 A. Pak Ki Law (HGK) v H. Allan (AUS)

12:10 D. Mkhize (RSA) v T. Soltanian (USA)

12:45 K. Watead Al Fouzain (KUW) v Y. Ikeda (JPN)

13:20 R. Niven (SCO) v M. Min (CAN)

13:55 G. Chua Rui En (SGP) v L. Sultana (MLT)

15:40 [9/16] R. Srivastva (USA) v K. Lamb (AUS) OR L. Groenwald (RSA)

16:15 [9/16] D. Moran (IRL) v A. Ali (KUW) OR N. Harms (SUI)

16:50 [3/4] Hamza Khan (PAK) v L. Mannhart (SUI) OR W.Maqsood (CAN)

17:25 I. Mccullough (ENG) v S. Hodges (NZL)

18:00 [9/16] Riya Navani (USA) v W. Au Yeong (SGP) OR A. Sharma (IND)

18:35 S. Sasson (USA) v A. Guziak (AUS)

19:10 [5/8] C. Fouts (USA) v A. Leakey (NZL) OR Y. Cheng (TPE)

