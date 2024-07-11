2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships: Preview & watch live

The WSF World Junior Squash Championships get underway tomorrow (12 July) as the world’s best junior talents get their bids to be crowned world champion underway.

All the action from all courts – the all-glass show court, the three-glass-walled show court and the traditional courts – will be streamed live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the WSF.

Play begins at Houston Squash Club at 09:00 (GMT-5), with an eye-watering 150 matches taking place on day one in the Lone Star State.

Action starts with the first rounds in the morning, with the second rounds taking place in the afternoon.

The first players to step foot on the brand new all-glass show court will be Canada’s Samuel Boulanger and Malta’s Lijana Sultana and France’s Ines Guyot at 10:20.

The seeded players enter the draw in the afternoon, with men’s top seed Mohamad Zakaria playing on the all-glass court at 16:20, women’s top seed and defending champion Amina Orfi playing on the same court at 17:00 and defending men’s champion and No.2 seed Hamza Khan playing on the three-glass-walled court at 19:00.

