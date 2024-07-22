WSF World Junior Team Championships: Semi-Finals; preview, results and watch live

We’re down to the last four teams in each draw as the semi-finals of the 2024 WSF World Junior Team Championships take place at Houston Squash Club, Texas.

Play takes place on the spectacular show court and the three-glass-wall show court from 10:00 (GMT-5), starting with women’s top seeds and winners of the last eight editions Egypt, who play [5/6] seeds Canada, with the Canadian team reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1987 thanks to a 2-0 win over Hong Kong, China yesterday.

Then, it’s Egypt’s men’s team in action, with the top seeds facing Colombia, who are into the last four for the first time in history.

At 15:00, hosts USA take on Malaysia in the second women’s semi-final, with the US men’s team closing out the day against first time semi-finalists Republic of Korea.

This year’s team championships represent a moment in squash history, being the first time the men’s and women’s events have been held concurrently, with 25 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams participating, including defending women’s champions Egypt and defending men’s champions England.

For the knockout stages, if a tie reaches 2-0 the two teams have the option of playing or declining to play the third rubber.

String order today is 1-3-2.

