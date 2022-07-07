2026 Commonwealth Games dates confirmed as process opens for additional sport selection

The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games dates have been confirmed as the process for additional sports to be added to the programme has been opened.

Victoria 2026 will be held between 17-29 March 2026, beginning with the Opening Ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where athletes and visitors from around Australia and the world will gather to celebrate the start of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony will be followed by 12 days of competition between the Commonwealth’s best athletes across regional Victoria.

In addition, expressions of interest process for additional sports to be included in the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games have now commenced. They will involve submissions from International Federations, with support from recognised or affiliated Australian organisations. The expression of interest process will close on 19 August.

In a Commonwealth Games first, Victoria 2026 will introduce a multi-city model that delivers global sport to four regional hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Each of those hubs will have its own athletes’ village and host a range of sports that will create a legacy for Victoria that extends well beyond the competition period.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “We are delighted to see the dates confirmed for Victoria 2026 so that athletes, sports and fans start to prepare for a spectacular sporting competition.

“Meanwhile, the next steps for including additional sports to the programme marks another important step on the journey to the Games.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said: “We’ve locked in the dates for the Commonwealth’s finest athletes to compete for gold in regional Victoria at the 2026 Games.’’

Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston said: “Commonwealth Games Australia is excited about welcoming the athletes of the Commonwealth to Victoria during the second half of March 2026.

“This time of year traditionally sees Victoria’s climate at its best and conducive to top sporting performances.”