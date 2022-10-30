21st Asian Team Championships begin tomorrow

The 21st Asian Team Squash Championships begin tomorrow (October 31) in Cheongju, Korea.

The Asian Team Championships, which includes a men’s and women’s event, see squads of four players compete in best-of-three-match ties. Action begins with a pools stage, with the top two teams from each group competing in a knockout stage in the semi-finals and finals, while the remaining teams play a knockout competition to decide final places.

All the action will be shown on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the WSF’s new free streaming service, and on the Korea Squash Federation YouTube channel.

In the men’s event, which features 12 teams, India are the top seeds, with Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar tasked with bringing home their country’s first men’s title.

If India are to capture a first title, they will likely face a stern challenge from defending champions Malaysia, led by World No.23 Eain Yow Ng.

Hosts Korea will be hoping home court can help them spring an upset, with the men’s team seeded 9th.

In the women’s event, which features eight teams, Malaysia are seeded first. Despite the absence of Malaysia No.1 Sivasangari Subramaniam, who continues to recuperate from injuries sustained in a car accident in the summer, a strong team boasting Aifa Azman, Rachel Arnold, Yiwen Chan and Xin-Yin Yee could prove tough to beat.

The most likely title contenders will be Hong Kong, China, who can call upon a deep squad with Tomato Ho, Sin-Yuk Chan, Ka-Yi Lee and Tze-Wing Tong all ranked within the PSA top 50.

Elsewhere, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who burst onto the world stage at this summer’s Commonwealth Games, features for No.3 seeds India, while hosts Korea are seeded fifth.

David Mui, MH JP, ASF’s President said: “With the dedication of the host Korea Squash Federation and the support of participating nations, I’m pleased that the 21st Asian Team Championships are able to be held as scheduled amid the pandemic pressure in early 2022.

“Over the years, with the increasing number of participating teams and the ascending level of the players, Asian Championships have become a significant event on both regional and the world squash calendar. Together with all member nations, Asian Squash Federation will continue to strive for the prosperity of the sport both in participation and performance in the region.

“I wish the Championships all the success, and all participating teams and officials an enjoyable event in Korea.”

Tae-Sook Heo, President of Korea Squash Federation added: “We are honoured to host the 21st Asian Team Championships. This is the second time for us to host an Asian Team Championships. The first one was in 2018, when I believed the participating nations had a lovely event in Cheongju, a beautiful city of Korea. This time, though we had the pandemic pressure, with the support of Asian Squash Federation and fellow member nations, we are able to have the 21st Asian Team Championships as scheduled.

“Besides ASF and the participating teams, I would also like to thank the organising team, who has been working very hard to ensure everything would be well ready for the arrival of the teams and the Championships. My appreciation would also go to all officials and helpers.

“I wish all the participating teams and officials would enjoy the championships once again in Cheongju.”

Click here to watch the action live.

Keep up to date with the tournament and schedule on the Asian Squash Federation official website.

Men’s Pool A

[1] India [4] Qatar [5] Pakistan [8] Kuwait [9] Korea [12] Chinese Taipei 1 Saurav GHOSAL 1 Abdulla AL TAMIMI 1 Noor ZAMAN 1 Abdullah ALMEZAYEN 1 Jaejin YOO 1 Cheng-Yao HUANG 2 Ramit TANDON 2 Syed Azlan AMJAD 2 Ahsan AYAZ 2 Ammar ALTAMIMI 2 Minwoo LEE 2 Wun-Lin CHEN 3 Abhay SINGH 3 Yousef AL KUBAISI 3 M Hamza KHAN 3 Ali ALRAMEZI 3 Se-Hyun LEE 3 Chih-Yu WEI 4 Velavan SENTHILKUMAR 4 Ahmad ALTAMIMI 4 Farhan MEHBOOB 4 Falah MOHAMMAD 4 Jooyoung NA 4 Shao-Yu PAN

Men’s Pool B

[2] Malaysia [3] Hong Kong, China [6] Japan [7] Iran [10] Philippines [11] Singapore 1 Eain-Yow NG 1 Henry LEUNG 1 Ryunosuke TSUKUE 1 Alireza SHAMELI 1 Robert Andrew GARCIA 1 Samuel KANG 2 Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bin BAHTIAR 2 Tsz-Kwan LAU 2 Endo TOMOTAKA 2 Sepehr ETEMADPOOR 2 Reymark BEGORNIA 2 Aaron LIANG 3 Mohammad Syafiq Bin MOHD KAMAL 3 Chi-Him WONG 3 Naoki HAYASHI 3 Samioolah Ghased ABADI 3 David William PELINO 3 Marcus PHUA 4 Sai-Hung ONG 4 Ming-Hong TANG 4 Shota YASUNARI 4 Seyed Mohammadreza ZIA KASHANI 4 Jonathan REYES 4 Timothy LEONG

Women’s Pool A

[1] Malaysia [4] Japan [5] Korea [8] Chinese Taipei 1 Aifa AZMAN 1 Satomi WATANABE 1 Hwayeong EUM 1 Yi-Hsuan LEE 2 Rachel ARNOLD 2 Akari MIDORIKAWA 2 Yeonsoo YANG 2 Yuan WANG 3 Yiwen CHAN 3 Risa SUGIMOTO 3 Yura CHOE 3 Yi-Chun WU 4 Xin-Ying YEE Erisa SANO HERRING 4 Mingyeong HEO 4 Pin-Yu CHEN

Women’s Pool B