24 nations to descend on Tauranga for 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

A huge twenty-four teams have been confirmed for this December’s World Squash Federation (WSF) Men’s World Team Championship in Tauranga.

The biennial tournament, which sees four-man squads from national federations battle it out for the title of World Squash Champions, will be played in New Zealand’s Mercury Baypark Arena, and the Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre, Tauranga, from 11-17 December.

The tournament will be one of the largest sporting events of the year in the region, featuring around 100 of the world’s best squash athletes. It will also provide significant economic benefits to the Bay of Plenty with more than four-thousand visitor nights expected.

This year’s event marks a welcome return for the championship, which has not been played since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining hosts New Zealand – who will no doubt look to call upon reigning Commonwealth Games singles and mixed doubles champion Paul Coll to lead their team – are countries from every corner of the globe, including defending champions Egypt, eight-time champions Australia and five-time champions England.

This year’s event will also see the Philippines make their debut, while Brazil return for the first time since 1997, with Japan and the Netherlands competing for the first time since 2013.

Tauranga has emerged in recent years as a hotbed of top-class squash, with last year’s ‘Festival of Squash’ well received by squash fans around the world.

“I’m really stoked to get the chance to play this tournament at home,” said world number five Paul Coll.

“Most of the top 10 male players in the world will be competing so there will be a really high level of aggressive squash on display. It’s always a really fun tournament and it’s great to watch so I’m sure we’re going to have a great crowd cheering us on.”

Squash New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Dowson says he’s thrilled to have a great array of high-quality teams confirmed for the event.

“We’re expecting fantastic competition featuring the best men’s players in the world and we’re really looking forward to bringing this prestigious event back to New Zealand for the first time since 1983.”

WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, added: “On behalf of World Squash I’m delighted to see such a strong entry for the Men’s World Team Championship after a four-year gap. The atmosphere and experience of a team championship, with players representing their nations, is very special for participants and fans.

“Our thanks to Martin and his team at Squash New Zealand for their commitment ahead of this year’s tournament, not just in the championship delivery but their legacy programmes. I’m anticipating that squash fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the action unfolding in Tauranga!”

Tourism Bay of Plenty General Manager Oscar Nathan says the world championship offers a fantastic incentive for players and their supporters to travel to the Coastal Bay of Plenty.

“We know that they’ll enjoy the outstanding competition venue and I’m sure they’ll want to make the most of what our region has to offer whenever they take a break away from the courts.

“This will give our local economy a significant boost, with positive flow-on effects for accommodation, hospitality, retail, and tourism operators. It will also give our region valuable exposure through the championship’s global media coverage,” he says.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the strong entry response from countries around the globe is a great endorsement of the quality of the Festival of Squash and the manaakitanga provided by organisers and the city.

“It’s a great honour to host an event of this stature and to have so many of top international squash players participating in the World Men’s Team Championships will make this a very special occasion,” said Tolley.

Tickets for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship go on pre-sale on 4 July. Fans wanting to attend can do so by visiting www.festivalofsquash.co.nz

Further information about the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, including squads, schedule and streaming information, will be announced in the coming months.

Keep up to date with all the tournament’s developments on the tournament website, or follow World Squash on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship entries:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Egypt

England

France

Germany

Hong Kong, China

India

Ireland

Japan

Korea

Kuwait

Malaysia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Philippines

Scotland

South Africa

Switzerland

USA

Wales