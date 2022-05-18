18 May 2022

There are just 50 days to go until 2022 World Games get underway in Birmingham, USA, 7-17 July 2022.

The event, which is held every four years and this year will celebrate its 40th anniversary, has been described by event organisers as: “An extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where elite athletes from all over the world compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in over 25 unique venues around the greater metropolitan area.”

This year’s event will mark the sixth edition featuring squash, which made its World Games debut in 1997 in Lahti, Finland.

Since then, squash’s stature at the World Games has increased with every edition, and in 2021 Malaysian former World No.1 Nicol David – who won gold medals in 2005, 2009, 2013 and a bronze in 2017 – was named The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time.

Squash at the 2022 World Games will be played at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Student Rec Center, with qualifying beginning on July 14 and the men’s and women’s finals taking place on July 17.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, World Squash Federation CEO William Louis-Marie said: “I am tremendously excited for this year’s World Games in Birmingham. Ever since squash made its World Games debut, we have seen huge levels of enthusiasm from fans, athletes, the squash member federations, and the global squash community.

“Competing at major multi-sport games like this gives our incredible athletes to showcase their talents to the entire world as well as to the countries they represent.

“I have been particularly impressed by the organisation of this year’s World Games and I am sure that this summer will be a World Games to remember!”

Click here to buy tickets for squash at the 2022 World Games.

For more information on The World Games 2022, visit the competition website or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news by following the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash), Facebook and Instagram, or by subscribing to the WSF Newsletter.