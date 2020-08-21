50 Days to Go Until World Squash Day​

Today marks a big milestone in the countdown to World Squash Day 2020 – with just 50 days to go to the big event.

Squash takes to the streets on Saturday October 10 as part of one of the biggest social media campaign in the sport’s history.

Players representing clubs and federations will be hitting balls in public settings close to some of the world’s most iconic buildings to generate massive media coverage for the game.

With COVID-19 restrictions making it difficult for clubs to hold open days on World Squash Day designed to attract groups of newcomers, squash players will be invited to take to the streets instead to promote the game.

But men’s World Champion Tarek Momen, from Egypt, hopes it won’t be too long before players will be able to get back on court.

“I hope to see fans around the world celebrate World Squash Day and, if possible, get on court to show their support for squash,” said Momen.

“As professional players, we have all been desperate to get back on court to play the sport we love, and I know that will also be true of all the recreational players out there who have been unable to play due to COVID-19.

“World Squash Day is the perfect time for clubs to get involved and ensure that as many people as possible get on court, or, if that’s not possible, do something special to celebrate squash.”

Momen is expected to be in action on October 10 as World Squash Day coincides with the first day of the CIB Egyptian Open, the first Platinum tournament to feature as the PSA World Tour resumes next month.

World Squash Day is endorsed by both the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Federations will be inviting star players not involved in Egypt to show off their skills in a series of carefully orchestrated, COVID-compliant public displays.

World Squash Day Ambassadors from local clubs will also be encouraged to join in to generate widespread media coverage.

With health issues currently top of the global news agenda, Ambassadors will also be sharing news about the enormous health benefits of playing squash.

WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie said: “The squash community is eager to show its creativity and its ability to play squash in a very surprising way, especially if clubs are unable to hold group gatherings on World Squash Day.

“Creating the biggest social media campaign the game has ever seen is a fantastic alternative to promote our sport and reach out to new audiences as traditional events, like open days, may not be possible because of COVID-19 restrictions.”

Further information from World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher: alan@squashmad.com

Website: www.worldsquashday.net​