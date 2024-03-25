500 days to go until The World Games 2025

The countdown to Chengdu 2025 has begun, with just 500 days remaining until the next edition of The World Games, which is taking place in Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, from 7-17 August 2025.

The World Games is an international multi-sport competition traditionally comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

Squash, which will make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic Games, is a mainstay of The World Games and has been a part of every edition since Lahti 1997, with the exception of Akita in 2001.

In 2021, Malaysian squash legend Nicol David was named as The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time.

At the last edition, which took place in Birmingham, USA, Belgium’s Tinne Gilis won gold in the women’s event and France’s Victor Crouin won gold in the men’s.

Find out more about squash at The World Games at theworldgames.org and at theworldgames2025.com.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV