A Q&A with Squash World Cup Technical Delegate Robert Arrffan

Next week’s SDAT WSF Squash World Cup will bring together players, coaches and staff from all over the world. Robert Arrffan has been involved in the sport since beginning his career as a club player in 1984 and will be representing Singapore as the World Cup’s technical delegate, responsible for overseeing the competition, which is returning for the first time since 2011.

To explain more, Arrffan sat down with World Squash media for a Q&A about his career and the Squash World Cup.

Thanks for speaking to us today, Robert, could you start by telling us a little about your career so far?

Of course! I was born in Singapore and first got involved in club squash in 1984, going on to represent a number of clubs in Singapore and Indonesia, with my longest stint being with the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Club Team where we won a number of team titles and the club of the year award.

Since then, my roles have included chairing a number of committees within the Singapore Squash Rackets Association as an elected committee member.

I am also a WSO Level 3 referee and, since beginning my refereeing career in 1986, have served as a referee, a referee assessor and instructor, regional refereeing director and referee committee member for the Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

I have also refereed at a number of PSA events around the world.

Do you have a favourite squash memory/moment?

There are a few:

Among my favourite events have been officiating at the World Championships twice, Qatar Classic and at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Just as rewarding, though, was being appointed as a WSF Referee Ambassador in 2016. After that I travelled with the WSF’s Ambassador Programme Team promoting squash in mainland China and Macau.

Although it was stressful, I also remember vividly one of my first matches as a very young junior referee: officiating Chris Dittmar vs Jahangir Khan at the Singapore Open. The rallies were brutal and both players seemed able to go forever; it was like a never ending match!

Are there any lessons you’ve taken from your career?

So many!

I think first of all, it’s important to understand refereeing as a passion that demands the sacrifice of one’s time, and requires effort and undivided dedication.

There are times that are tough and as a referee you are always learning.

I think the mark of a good referee is how you respond when things aren’t going well. It’s our imperfections that make us human and a good referee is one who is big enough to admit shortcomings and swallow pride in correcting oneself. Refereeing is easier said than done and a good referee shouldn’t allow themselves to be disheartened by critics, especially from those outside the refereeing community, but should stay humble, sincere and always receptive to feedback.

The Squash World Cup is about to make its return. How exciting is it to be involved in the event?

To be appointed as the WSF’s technical delegate for the World Cup is a great honour and I’m proud to dedicate my service to squash. I have a number of cherished memories with SRFI [Squash Rackets Federation of India] as both a referee and a technical delegate at various championships and major games in India and I’m sure that the World Cup will be great and I have great confidence in SRFI as hosts!

I think the changes to the competition will garner a wide spectrum of squash enthusiasts and enhance greater spectator interest and viewership.

I wholly support the gender balanced teams of two women and two men. Gender equality is achievable and should be supported. It is also essential to ensure a fair and proper outcome of a mixed team event.

As for the new scoring rules, I think they are a great, innovative idea to entice better technical conscience and strategic play on the part of players and the team.

Of course, with new rules can come new challenges – do you have any advice to the referees who will be in Chennai?

There are four rules I keep in my mind when refereeing:

All referees are deemed as neutral. Hence you shall remain.

Impartiality is not only thought to be but it must also be seen to be. Hence you shall be.

Stay focused, ready and prepare yourself well to excel.

The eyes of the squash world are upon all of us, stay confident and good luck.