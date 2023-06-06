Aboelkheir on following in footsteps of “legends” at next week’s Squash World Cup

“They are legends… putting my name next to his is something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life.”

For rising Egyptian star Fayrouz Aboelkheir, the upcoming SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – 13-17 June – represents the opportunity to fulfil a major career goal as she follows in the footsteps of some of her heroes.

12 years on from the last Squash World Cup, which was won by a star studded Egypt team of Ramy Ashour, Karim Dariwsh, Mohamed ElShorbagy and Raneem El Welily, Aboelkheir joins a youthful side looking to defend the title in Chennai.

Watch her interview with World Squash media as she discusses: Why everyone’s talking about India and the World Cup, the new gender balance rules, what it means to represent Egypt and the honour of having her name next to some of the game’s greats.

