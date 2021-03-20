Access Youth Academy Launches Partnership with PSA Foundation

Access Youth Academy, an urban squash programme based in California, has announced a new partnership with the PSA Foundation.

Access Youth Academy was created in 2006 to transform the lives of underserved youth through academic mentorship and urban squash in San Diego, California.

In a 12-year commitment that begins in 7th grade, Access students embark on a curriculum of intellectual, physical, and social development where academic enrichment, sports training, and financial support combine to help them realise their full potential.

As a programme supported by the PSA Foundation, Access Youth Academy will have access to Rebound donations of squash kit and equipment, a full Squash Skills membership to supplement their coaching content, a full SquashTV subscription for access to the Pro Tour for their juniors and one free membership for a talented junior to compete on the PSA Tour.

The stats speak for themselves on the beneficial impact Access Youth Academy has on the lives of the juniors they support, with a 100 per cent graduation rate from high school and 100 per cent college acceptance rate. Not only do they produce academic success, but also boast 13 national title wins in squash across different age groups & $8.6m worth of student earned scholarships at college.

An exciting development for Access Youth Academy is their new cutting edge facility which is currently under construction and will house eight squash courts along with classrooms for their educational programmes. The new facility will be a great asset and help multiply the number of local children they can reach and integrate in their programme. Check out the visual mock-up below.

Access Youth Academy joins the now 11 community programmes the PSA Foundation work with dotted across the globe. The network established between these programmes has become closer than ever before, supporting each other through the affects of the pandemic. The only way to grow squash is by working together, and Access Youth Academy is a significant team player in this global movement.